Images from the set of The Mandalorian: Season 3 reveal a return

It looks like there will be a return, not of the Jedi, but of a character from the second season when The Mandalorian returns with a third season. The Mandalorian was a love letter to a galaxy far, far away, a highly successful way to win back the audience's favour. After years of disappointment, Star Wars fans finally had something to cheer about again. After a nightmarish era of dumbing down the universe, with fatal blunders like Jar Jar Binks, lousy CGI, a bad political subplot and inconsistent and sometimes completely unreasonable timelines in the baggage, this was and is the way (pun intended). Now a third season is on its way and, as usual, something that almost always happens to big productions, consciously or unconsciously, photos from the shoot have started to circulate in public.

Now, beware of major spoilers from The Mandalorian if you read further!.

At the end of The Book of Boba Fett, we saw Mando and Grogu leave Tatooine and travel into space, with no clue as to the destination of their journey, but now it looks like they're about to reunite with some friends from the second season. In a photo recently posted on Twitter, we see Simon Kassianides wearing Axe Woves costume, which of course suggests that this Mandalorian will be making an appearance in the new season. It also makes it seem reasonable to assume that fellow Mandalorians Bo-Katan Kryze and Koska Reeves will also be returning for season three, and given that Mando now has the Dark Saber in his possession, it also seems likely that his story will continue.

Previously, stuntman Brendan Wayne told GeekTyrant in an interview that he thinks the world has been introduced now and that it's time to start character development again. On the other hand, he hadn't read the script or been given any inside information, he was simply guessing a bit. But, it still sounds reasonable, that the show is taking that route now and Dave Filoni, executive producer, screenwriter and director has also later spoken out in the following terms:

"There's a lot of new adventures coming up. I have to be careful, I can't really say anything specific, but I think the Force will be strong with this, let's just say that."

There is no set premiere date yet for The Mandalorian, Season 3 but it is rumoured to be launching in December this year.