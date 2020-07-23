Image & Form announces the The Gunk

You're watching Advertisements

We never thought we'd live to see the day, but it seems like the Gothenburg-based developer Image & Form (the creators of the Steamworld series) is about to make a game without robots! The Gunk is an action-adventure played from a third-person perspective, and it seems like you'll be space explorers searching for valuables and glory on a previously unknown planet. According to the official homepage, the motto is: "Explore, gather, craft... and survive."

Here's the synopsis from the developers:

"The Gunk stars a duo of gritty space haulers, struggling to make a buck as they chance upon an untouched planet brimming with life. They've come to gather alien plants and other valuable resources, and it looks like they've hit the jackpot...

However, as they start uncovering the dormant secrets of a shattered civilization, they realize that they must save the planet from the curse of a corruptive gunk parasite - while desperately keeping themselves from getting caught in a spiral of festering mistrust."

So far it has only been announced for Xbox One and Xbox Series X, but we assume chances are fairly good it will be released for more formats in time.