'I'm Just Ken' scores a Grammy nomination

The nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards have now been revealed and it's unsurprising that Barbie has scooped up a bunch of nominations.

Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' is up for Best Song Written for Visual Media and finds itself joined in the category by three other songs from the Barbie soundtrack. These songs are 'What Was I Made For' by Billie Eilish, 'Dance The Night' by Dua Lipa, and 'Barbie World' by Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua.

'Barbie World' is also nominated for Best Rap Song and the soundtrack as a whole is up for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

The winners are set to be announced on 4th February 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. You can find the full list of nominees here.