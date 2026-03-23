"I'm Going to Kill You": New Snape actor receives death threats

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Expectations are sky-high for the new TV-adaptation of Harry Potter. But for some of the cast members, the attention has taken a dark and unpleasant turn. Now Paapa Essiedu, who is set to take on the role of Severus Snape, speaks out about a brutal downside to the casting. In an interview with The Times, the actor reveals how he has received several death threats demanding that he drop the role.

"I'm going to come to your house and kill you"

Essiedu is doing his best to stay calm, but admits that the hate affects him, even though he wishes it didn't. He notes that no one should have to be subjected to this just for doing their job.

"Nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job. Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I'm playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I'd be lying if I said it doesn't affect me emotionally"

Despite this, Essiedu remains committed to the role and has no intention whatsoever of giving in to racism and hatred. He wants to make Snape his own and prove everyone wrong, while also emphasizing that, after all, this is what Harry Potter is fundamentally about—acceptance and love triumphing over hate.

Are you looking forward to the Harry Potter series?