ilyynina and Vader crowned The Milk Cup 2025 champions

Over this past weekend, as part of the TwitchCon proceedings, the finals for the annual Fortnite-based The Milk Cup came to an end, with this year being one of its biggest to date. In total, 50 qualified for the finals and had the chance to fight over $210,000 in prize money, and as the tournament is in the books, we have a winner to report on.

After a hectic turn of events, the American duo of Nina "ilyynina" Fernandez and "Vader" came out on top. The duo managed to notch up enough points across the six rounds of action in the finals that they were able to lift the trophy and head home with as much as $78,000 in prize money.

This concludes a strong season for the duo, who won the first Series of The Milk Cup back in May and then placed third in both the second and third Series in July and August, respectively, too. The question now is whether they can defend their trophy when the 2026 season commences in the New Year.