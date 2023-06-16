Illumination denies rumours that it is making a Zelda movie

HQ

Following the colossal success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there has been much speculation about which Nintendo game series would be the next to be adapted for the big screen. Just last week it was even claimed to be confirmed that Illumination started planning an animated movie based on The Legend of Zelda. Something that studio head Chris Meledandri is now firmly shooting down in an interview with The Wrap.

"I don't know where that came from. I mean I can understand how people would surmise all sorts of things because obviously, we've had a great experience working together."

"My relationship with Nintendo now includes being on their board of directors, so I understand how people can surmise these things. But in terms of the specifics, that was just something that I've been hearing lots of reports. This is just about what's next between Nintendo and Illumination."

The positive aspect of his statement is that it confirms how Illumination and Nintendo now have a clear and working collaboration, which bodes well for the future.

What do you think will be the next Nintendo movie from Illumination? A sequel to Super Mario Bros or something else?