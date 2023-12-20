Illumination CEO wants to build its brand to be as recognisable as Pixar and Disney

HQ

Illumination might not be the first name you think of when you hear animated movies, but the brand has put out some extremely profitable films since its inception. Despicable Me and the Minions follow ups, the Sing films, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie have all put Illumination on the map.

According to the CEO Chris Meledandri, though, the work on building Illumination's brand is only halfway done. Speaking on The Town podcast (via CartoonBrew), Meledandri spoke about how he wants Illumination to be up there with Disney and Pixar in terms of brand recognition.

"I think we're about at the halfway mark of developing the Illumination brand," he said. "It's not yet at a place where it can change the fate of a movie in any way, shape, or form. We're roughly at levels that are about half of what Disney and Pixar are at. Which, to me, is a huge accomplishment because we're vastly younger and have only made a fraction of the movies of Disney."

