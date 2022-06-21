Illumination boss defends Chris Pratt and says Mario movie is 75% done

HQ

Sonic the Hedgehog is already enjoying a career as a top notch Hollywood movie star, and next year, Mario will try to achieve the same thing. The Mario movie is animated by the Despicable Me studio Illumination, and has Chris Pratt as the titular plumber.

The latter was a controversial choice as a lot of people would have preferred Mario's "real voice of Charles Martinet. But the Illumination boss Chris Meledandri defended the choice of voice actor during the event CineEurope in Barcelona, and also revealed that the movie is 75% done:

"Chris was cast because we felt he could give a great performance as Mario. And now that we've done about 15 recording sessions, and the movie is three-quarters done, I sit here and say that I love his performance as Mario. I think we're gonna be just fine. Especially because (Pratt) he's given such a strong performance."

What are your expectations on the Mario movie?

Thanks Variety