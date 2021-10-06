Illfonic: We're working on Ghostbusters right now

HQ

Friday the 13th: The Game was very entertaining, but the developers had a legal battle with the creator of the franchise and it ultimately led to the online servers closing down. So what has the studio been up to since then?

It turns out they are developing a Ghostbusters game. When Illfonic co-founder Raphael Saadiq visited the podcast Questlove Supreme, he revealed:

"Friday the 13th [is] the last one and Predator and we're working on Ghostbusters right now."

With the Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie releasing in November, we could imagine that the game will have some connection to it, although that's pure speculation on our behalf. As Friday the 13th: The Game was an asymmetrical multiplayer game, and Ghostbusters basically is about four people chasing ghosts, we wouldn't too surprised if Illfonic once again wants to try their luck with a multiplayer title.

Thanks Resetera