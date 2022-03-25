Illfonic: We want to just continue doing asymmetrical games

HQ

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed was announced by Illfonic earlier this week. It's an asymmetric multiplayer game in which four people play as Ghostbusters and a fifth is the ghost. This wasn't their first venture into the asymmetric gaming area, as they have previously made both Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday the 13th: The Game.

And it turns out it likely won't be their last either. They consider the genre "early and fresh" and say they want to continue to explore this concept going forward. Here's what the IllFonic CEO and co-founder Chuck Brungardt had to say in an interview with ComicBook.com:

"We really liked Evolve and were able to experience, I think, asymmetrical at an early age. For us, it's a game mode. When you look at shooter games, there's similar game modes, there are battle royales where there are similar game modes. Asymmetrical is really just kind of like a game mode alongside that as well, and there's a lot to do. The genre is relatively early and fresh. It's probably one of the newer multiplayer genres out there, and so for us, watching it grow and change is really exciting."

Brungardt says it exciting to see the concept evolve from both themselves, but also other studios, and that they will stick with asymmetrical games:

"I don't think - this is our third asymmetrical game, it probably won't be the last. We want to just continue doing it. So, when you see other games doing that as well, it's really cool to watch. There were asymmetrical games even before Evolve. There were elements to it in kind of Left 4 Dead and games prior to that, but I think it's cool to see how far it's gone, and I think as the genre continues to evolve, we're going to see it going to just areas we don't even imagine that I think are going to be insanely fun."

Other famous games in this genre is the above mentioned Evolve from Turtle Rock Studios, but also Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight. One game that looked really good, but that we never got to experience was Fable Legends, which was cancelled when Lionhead was closed in 2016.

What is your opinion on this type of games?