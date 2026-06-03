Ill shown with an absolutely gruesome trailer revealing a 2027 launch window

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Ill has been in development for at least five years, but after a few appearances four years ago, it disappeared from the radar. Last year, however, it started making appearances again, but after a presentation at not-E3 (Summer Game Fest), things went quiet once more and many began to lose hope.

Nevertheless, it was showcased again during Sony's stream, with a new trailer demonstrating that the team means business when they say Ill will be physically painful to play. It looks brutal and terrifying in a way no game has quite matched since Condemned: Criminal Origins was released for the Xbox 360 in 2005.

We didn't get a release date, though, just a release year, as the horror veterans at Team Clout (founded by people who've worked on film classics and been involved in Longlegs, V/H/S, Beyond, Azrael, and It: Welcome to Derry) announced that it's coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X in 2027. And we promise you won't want to miss it.