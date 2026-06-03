Ill shown with an absolutely gruesome trailer revealing a 2027 launch window
This looks like it's going to be one of the most brutal games we've ever seen, but then again, some true masters of horror are involved in its creation.
Ill has been in development for at least five years, but after a few appearances four years ago, it disappeared from the radar. Last year, however, it started making appearances again, but after a presentation at not-E3 (Summer Game Fest), things went quiet once more and many began to lose hope.
Nevertheless, it was showcased again during Sony's stream, with a new trailer demonstrating that the team means business when they say Ill will be physically painful to play. It looks brutal and terrifying in a way no game has quite matched since Condemned: Criminal Origins was released for the Xbox 360 in 2005.
We didn't get a release date, though, just a release year, as the horror veterans at Team Clout (founded by people who've worked on film classics and been involved in Longlegs, V/H/S, Beyond, Azrael, and It: Welcome to Derry) announced that it's coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X in 2027. And we promise you won't want to miss it.