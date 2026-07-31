Ilia Topuria reappears publicly without injuries after his crushing defeat at the White House

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The Spanish-Georgian MMA fighter Ilia Topuria suffered a crushing defeat at the UFC event in the White House on June 14, beaten by Justin Gaethje, leaving the arena bloodied. It was later revealed that he had suffered two orbital fractures, a broken nose, and numerous bruises, and had been given a minimum of 60-day rest period and a provisional 180-day medical suspension.

Since then, Topuria wore thick sunglasses in every public appearance, including photos on holiday with Ferran Torres, to hide the physical damage in his eyes. But his most recent appearance, on the Instagram of Luis Bless (his hairstylist), Topuria appears without sunglasses for the first time, and he seems to be completely recovered, or at least without trace of his physical injuries in his eye and face.

Topuria's defeat at the UFC event to celebrate United States' 250 anniversary, and Donald Trump's birthday, was the first defeat in the career of 'el Matador', and lost the lightweight title. It doesn't seem that Topuria will gain it back soon, as Gaethje has said he is not interested in giving him "the pleasure of a revenge", and most MMA fans expect that Topuria's next fight will be against one of his biggest detractors, Paddy Pimblett.

Maybe Topuria will get the medical clearance sooner than expected?