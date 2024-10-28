Ilia Topuria defends UFC champion title and KOs Holloway for the first time

HQ

Ilia Topuria (16-0) defended his title as UFC Featherwheight champion last weekend after beating Max Holloway. In the Etihad Arena, Topuria dropped Holloway in the third round, causing the first KO defeat of Holloway's career.

Max Holloway (26-8) held the world champion title from 2017 and 2019, but currently is Ilia Topuria who holds the title since February 2024, after taking it from Alexander Volkanovski. It is Topuria's time to reign now, after a victory in Abu Dhabi that brought him praise from the whole UFC world.

'El Matador', as the 27 years-old Georgian-Spanish fighter is known, defended for the first time his champion title. While he was favourite for the fight, nobody expected how easily Topuria would end up knocking out 32 years-old Holloway, thanks to leg kicks that wore down Holloway before a devastating punch in the third round.

"He's been a great example for the generation", Topuria said. "I hope I'm going to be a small example he has been for me for the new generation."

Topuria adds a 16th victory to remain undefeated. He is now UFC's new public face, and is helping popularize UFC in his born country, Georgia, as well as his resident country Spain.