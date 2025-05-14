Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira to clash for vacant UFC lightweight title in June

HQ

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira are set to clash on June 28, at UFC 317, a blockbuster fight for the lightweight title, vacant since champion Islam Makhachev moved up to UFC welterweight division, to fight against Jack Della Maddalena.

Brazilian MMA fighter Charles Oliveira (35) was lightweight champion between 2021 and 2022. His latest fight was a victory against Michael Chandler last November. Meanwhile, the Spanish and Georgian fighter Topuria (28) hopes to permanently return to the lightweight division after one year defending his featherweight title.

Topuria, 'el Matador', renounced to his featherweight bell in February 2025, explaining his desire to move up to the lightweight category permanently.

UFC 317 will also have an exciting co-main event, between flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France. The International fight night, announced by UFC CEO Dana White, will take place in Las Vegas on June 28.