Iker Casillas explodes after repeated invasions of privacy: "Not anything goes"

Iker Casillas, long-time Real Madrid goalkeeper (from 1999 to 2015), retired in 2020. Since then, he has mostly kept away from the public eye, but hasn't always been successful, specially regarding gossip magazines about his sentimental life. And recent events have made him explode, publishing a strong statement warning that he will take legal measures against any violation of his privacy and/or honour.

"I will not allow that, because I am considered a public figure, I am not respected or that this means that I do not have privacy and a private life, to which I have the same right as anyone else".

Casillas, who divorced from journalist Sara Carbonero in 2021 after 12 years and two kids, was seen dating an Only Fans model called Claudia Bavel: photos of the couple were published in a gossip magazine a week ago, and later Bavel confirmed in a TV show her relationship with the former footballer, even showing the audience their text messages.

Naturally, that didn't feel good to Casillas, who said that "It is difficult to accept that, without any consideration, certain people come to shows to talk about me. Videos in bad taste are spread and everyone, without any knowledge of the matter, feels entitled to make comments, speculations and opinions of any kind about my personal life, with absolute disregard, attacking my privacy and my honour."

Casillas, hurt by the gossip, says in the statement that "not anything goes" to increase viewership and earn profit or "fame as ephemeral as it is undeserved at my expense".