Technology
IKEA may have made the most beautiful cheap Bluetooth speaker you have ever seen
Furniture design meets budget friendly sound as IKEA's new speaker series has some very interesting options
HQ
While the standard SolSkydd comes in grey, it is also available in an amazing new pattern that turns it into an art piece.
It comes in three sizes: 19 cm, 29 cm, and 45 cm, with the middle model being portable.
While prices start fairly cheaply, just a bit north of €50, they do offer full Spotify support, and both a wall bracket and a stand are included.
One thing to note is that IKEA has chosen to limit the sound level for all three models: less than 82 dB max for the two smaller versions, and 89 dB for the largest.
It currently comes in grey as standard, but also offers an amazing orange/brown combination, or a green version with a different pattern in a vintage design.