IKEA may have made the most beautiful cheap Bluetooth speaker you have ever seen

It comes in three sizes: 19 cm, 29 cm, and 45 cm, with the middle model being portable.

While prices start fairly cheaply, just a bit north of €50, they do offer full Spotify support, and both a wall bracket and a stand are included.

One thing to note is that IKEA has chosen to limit the sound level for all three models: less than 82 dB max for the two smaller versions, and 89 dB for the largest.

It currently comes in grey as standard, but also offers an amazing orange/brown combination, or a green version with a different pattern in a vintage design.

