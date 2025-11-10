IKEA launches 21 new smart home products, each with Matter support

HQ

IKEA is further getting into the world of smart home appliances. Now, the home furnishing company has unveiled a new collection of items that span a variety of types and options and that should enable you to better take control of your home.

Each of the devices are said to be Matter-compatible, meaning they should work with smart home software from major companies. As for the products on offer, we can expect four options of decorative bulbs that are then split into 12 more precise options. Adding to this are five smart sensors that can help monitor motion, air quality, humidity, and water leakage, before finally an additional four remote controls and plugs that will enable you to more easily control ordinary, non-smart lamps and items.

This is just the first phase of IKEA's smart home range, and we're told to expect more and more products in good time that include items that are "easier to use and more affordable than existing ones." The exact pricing and launch date for each product is set to depend on the market in question.