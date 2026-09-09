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The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

IKEA brings a new companion to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

It seems it's time for us to get to know Kallax Storageborn, who "brings the storage wisdom of IKEA straight to your inventory."

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IKEA has long shown a keen interest in gaming, and last month we saw clear evidence of that in the form of a collaboration with Xbox on an entire collection of surprisingly cool gadgets. Now they're at it again, and this time they've come up with something fun in collaboration with... Skyrim.

IKEA has released a mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in the form of a Kallax bookcase that accompanies you on your adventures. Does that sound strange? It is, and the mod is actually quite well-made:

"Featuring new items, quests, dungeons and of course Kallax, a fully voiced companion that shall carry your burdens, sworn or not."

This companion will apparently "bring the storage wisdom of IKEA straight to your inventory," and we've even got a trailer for Kallax Storageborn that you can check out below.

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