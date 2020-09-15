IKEA and Asus ROG to launch a range of gaming furniture

You're watching Advertisements

Recently, we've seen the Swedish furniture giant (and meatball masters) IKEA launch products together with brands like Lego, Sonos, and Adidas - and now it has announced yet another one. The company is working with Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) to "develop a new range of affordable gaming furniture and accessories to bring the gaming experience at home to a new level."

We can look forward to a range of roughly 30 products that will premiere in China in February next year. The rest of the world will have to wait a bit longer though, as it launches outside of China in October 2021. The goal is to deliver "affordable and ergonomic gaming furniture & accessories, designed to increase performance while also blend in beautifully to homes.

Sounds good to us. If you are looking for a cheap but well-made gaming chair and also are peckish for meatballs, go to IKEA in October next year.