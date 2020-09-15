Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

IKEA and Asus ROG to launch a range of gaming furniture

Roughly 30 products are set to debut in China in February 2021 before being rolled out to other regions in October.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Recently, we've seen the Swedish furniture giant (and meatball masters) IKEA launch products together with brands like Lego, Sonos, and Adidas - and now it has announced yet another one. The company is working with Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) to "develop a new range of affordable gaming furniture and accessories to bring the gaming experience at home to a new level."

We can look forward to a range of roughly 30 products that will premiere in China in February next year. The rest of the world will have to wait a bit longer though, as it launches outside of China in October 2021. The goal is to deliver "affordable and ergonomic gaming furniture & accessories, designed to increase performance while also blend in beautifully to homes.

Sounds good to us. If you are looking for a cheap but well-made gaming chair and also are peckish for meatballs, go to IKEA in October next year.

IKEA and Asus ROG to launch a range of gaming furniture


Loading next content