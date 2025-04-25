IGN owner Ziff Davis is suing OpenAI

HQ

Digital media publisher Ziff Davis is suing OpenAI, claiming that the AI company is guilty of copyright infringement. Plaintiffs include Ziff Davis, IGN, and Everyday Health Media.

In the lawsuit, which was first reported on by The New York Times and was filed in a federal court in Delaware, Ziff Davis claims that millions of articles created by Ziff Davis' many publications were unlawfully used in training the bot ChatGPT.

The lawsuit claims OpenAI has "intentionally and relentlessly reproduced exact copies and created derivatives of ZiffDavis Works without Ziff Davis's authorisation." Via a response to Reuters, an OpenAI spokesperson stated that its AI models are "trained on publicly available data and grounded in fair use."

As AI continues its rise, and more bots are being trained in murky waters, this case involving Ziff Davis is but one of a series of suits emerging against AI companies as they seek to train more chatbots.

