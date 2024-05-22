IGN acquires Eurogamer, GamesIndustry, VG247, Rock Paper Shotgun, and the whole Gamer Network

HQ

The Gamer Network, which included sites such as GamesIndustry.biz, Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun, Dicebreaker and more has been acquired by IGN Entertainment. The Gamer Network also held shares in Outside Xbox, Digital Foundry, and Hookshot which runs NintendoLife, PushSquare, PureXbox and Time Extension.

For the UK-based media company, this acquisition has already seen some redundancies, but we're not quite sure yet who has been hit and the extent of them. As with any big acquisition like this one, there are unfortunately going to be plenty of people losing jobs.

GamesIndustry.biz's Chris Dring reports that IGN Entertainment bought Gamer Network from ReedPop, which first bought the business back in 2018. ReedPop itself kept hold of EGX and MCM, as well as the digital brand Popverse.

To see such consolidation in gaming journalism has already sparked some concerns across those both in and outside of the industry. It does make one wonder about the future of games journalism when some key names are being kept under one roof.