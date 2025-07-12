Iga Swiatek wins a dominant 6-0, 6-0 Wimbledon final over Anisimova

HQ

The Wimbledon final in women's singles did not hold much surprises: in a rare 57-minute final, Iga Swiatek dominated the match from start to finish, ending 6-0, 6-0 against Amanda Anisimova. First Wimbledon victory for the Polish player, and first title since her Roland Garros win last year.

It has not been an easy year for Swiatek, but with Sabalenka out of the picture, she managed to get just the second 6-0, 6-0 win in Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era, and improved her record to six wins and no defeat in major finals.

A big disappointment for Anisimova, but overall, great performance for the American player who will reach the top 10 at WTA for the first time in her career next week, also earning her first win over a World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka in semi-finals.