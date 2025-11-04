Iga Swiatek stunned by Rybakina in WTA Finals, Madison Keys eliminated
Madison Keys is the first eliminated player from the WTA Finals.
Australian Open winner Madison Keys (World No. 7) and Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek (World No. 2) were defeated on Monday in WTA Finals in Riyadh, the last tournament of the season with the best eight players of the year. Keys was the first to be eliminated from the WTA Finals, after she also lost her first match to Swiatek.
In that group from the WTA Finals, Kazakhstani player Elena Rybakina became the first to qualify for semi-finals, after bouncing back to defeat Swiatek 3-6, 6-1, 6-0, as the Pole made 36 unforced errors. Meanwhile, the American player Amanda Anisimova, who defeated her compatriot Keys yesterday, can still qualify tomorrow, Wednesday, in the final matchday from that group: the winner of Swiatek vs. Anisimova duel will join Rybakina in the semi-finals.
WTA Finals upcoming matches
Wednesday, November 4
- Coco Gauff vs. Jessica Paolini: 15:00 CET
- Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jessica Pegula: 16:30 CET
Thursday, November 5
- Elena Rybakina vs. Madison Keys: 15:00 CET
- Iga Swiatek vs. Amanda Anisimova: 16:30 CET