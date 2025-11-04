Iga Swiatek stunned by Rybakina in WTA Finals, Madison Keys eliminated

HQ

Australian Open winner Madison Keys (World No. 7) and Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek (World No. 2) were defeated on Monday in WTA Finals in Riyadh, the last tournament of the season with the best eight players of the year. Keys was the first to be eliminated from the WTA Finals, after she also lost her first match to Swiatek.

In that group from the WTA Finals, Kazakhstani player Elena Rybakina became the first to qualify for semi-finals, after bouncing back to defeat Swiatek 3-6, 6-1, 6-0, as the Pole made 36 unforced errors. Meanwhile, the American player Amanda Anisimova, who defeated her compatriot Keys yesterday, can still qualify tomorrow, Wednesday, in the final matchday from that group: the winner of Swiatek vs. Anisimova duel will join Rybakina in the semi-finals.

WTA Finals upcoming matches

Wednesday, November 4



Coco Gauff vs. Jessica Paolini: 15:00 CET



Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jessica Pegula: 16:30 CET



Thursday, November 5



Elena Rybakina vs. Madison Keys: 15:00 CET



Iga Swiatek vs. Amanda Anisimova: 16:30 CET

