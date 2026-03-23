Iga Swiatek parts ways with coach Wim Fissette after disappointing season start

HQ

Iga Świątek, ranked third in the world (recently dropping a place to Elena Rybakina), has had a disappointing start of the season, failing to go beyond the quarter-finals in the four tournaments she has played in 2026. Most recently, she was eliminated in second round, and her debut match, in the Miami Open, by compatriot Magda Linette. It was the first time in 74 tournaments that she was eliminated at her first round.

As a result, the 24-year-old Polish player has parted ways with her coach Wim Fissette, whom she had worked since October 2024. In the last year and a half, Swiatek conquered three WTA singles titles, including her first Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam overall.

"Miami was challenging for me. I feel disappointment, bitterness and responsibility for my performance on the court of course. I've also learned a lot of important lessons and I think that's very human", Swiatek said.

"That being said, after many months of working together with my coach Wim Fissette, I've decided to take a different path. It was an intense time full of challenges and many important experiences. I'm grateful for his support, experience, and everything we achieved together -- including one of my biggest dreams in sport", Swiatek explained, referring to her Wimbledon victory.

In his own post, Fissette said that it was "a nice story" meeting Iga for the first time in 2018 after she won junior Wimbledon, and seven years later winning it together, but acknowledged that the partnership fell short of their expectations.

"We both wanted and worked for more but shared important moments and lessons. Iga, I now wish you good luck and success in what's next. I'm sure you will have it."