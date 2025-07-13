iFixit on the Switch 2 Pro controller: "Piss-poor excuse for a controller"

HQ

Nintendo's new Switch 2 Pro controller is under the microscope in the latest teardown video from iFixit - the channel that's made a name for itself by dismantling electronics and judging how DIY-friendly your gadgets really are. And they're not holding back when it comes to this latest controller from Nintendo, which they slam as being "absolutely unacceptable."

Even something as simple as replacing the battery - which will inevitably be necessary down the line - requires prying off a glued-on front panel. That's followed by removing nearly half the internal components, including the circuit board. It's a needlessly complicated (and likely intentionally so) process.

Despite the hefty $85 price tag, the controller doesn't even use Hall-effect joysticks. Nope, Nintendo's still going with ancient potentiometer sticks - notorious for stick drift. And replacing them? Also a massive pain. You'll once again need to rip open the glued panel and dismantle far more than you should.

The verdict? Nintendo's delivered a sleek-looking controller with solid in-hand feel - but it's a ticking time bomb when it comes to serviceability and joystick tech. iFixit also points out that there are cheaper alternatives on the market with better functionality, Hall-effect sticks, and way easier battery replacement. The one silver lining? Nintendo still seems committed to servicing drift issues - if you're willing to go through that process.

Check out the video below.

What are your thoughts on the Switch 2 Pro controller?