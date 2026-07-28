IFAB admits referee made a mistake against Switzerland that hugely benefitted Argentina in World Cup

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The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has released the circular no. 34, in which they explain "important clarifications to the Laws of the Game 2026/27", particularly regarding time-limited substitutions and VAR protocols, with one of them clearly answering one of the bigger controversies of World Cup 2026: the sending off of Swiss striker Breel Embolo in the quarter-final match against Argentina, being shown a second yellow card over a case of "mistaken identity".

In that match, Leandro Paredes was initially shown a yellow card on a foul but after checking VAR, the referee Joao Pinheiro found that Embolo had actually dived, and that Paredes had made no foul; the yellow card "switched sides" automatically following what they called the "mistaken identity" protocol, which allows referees to change the decision when a player is booked or sent off for a foul that was actually committed by the other team.

But now IFAB explains that the rule, in its current form, was used wrongly: VAR can intervene in relation to mistaken identity when the wrong player has been booked but it cannot ​be used to review the offence itself. Therefore, the referee should have removed the yellow card on Paredes, but was not authorised to "re-referee" the action and give the yellow card to Embolo.

"A yellow card (caution) which is not a second yellow card can only be reviewed to identify the player who committed the offence that was penalised; the offence itself cannot be reviewed/changed", IFAB wrote.

Therefore, IFAB admits that the referee made a mistake and exceeded his authority, although IFAB also said that his use was "well received" and so the new law may be changed again in the future. "The use of the mistaken identity clause to deal with simulation during the FIFA World Cup 2026 was well received and will be included in the detailed review of the VAR protocol announced in circular no. 32. However, it may not be used as such until that review is concluded."