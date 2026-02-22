If you've grown tired of making new Tavs and Durges in Baldur's Gate III, Humble's latest bundle packs in the best of old and new CRPGs

HQ

If you're a CRPG fan looking to spend hundreds more hours creating characters and watching them dash across isometric fantasy lands to face more turn-based battles, then boy is there a Humble Bundle for you. Combining some of the best nostalgic and more recent CRPGs, the Owlcat Games and Beamdog Best of Humble Bundle offers probably enough gameplay hours to take up years of your life.

If that's not daunting, then let's dig into what's on offer. For £20.17, which is roughly the price of a cheap t-shirt you'll buy at a concert and never wear again, you can get Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous along with both its Season Passes, Pathfinder: Kingmaker along with its Season Pass, Baldur's Gate: Deluxe Edition, Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition, Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures, the Enhanced Editions of Planescape Torment and Icewind Dale, as well as Mythforce. If you drop £7 and go for the £13 option, you get everything we just listed minus Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.

Considering that Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is £42.99 alone right now, this makes the Humble Bundle discount a pretty worthwhile consideration. Sure, your backlog is already probably big enough, but if you're a CRPG fan looking for your next time sink, it's hard not to see a bit of value here. The bundle is available until the 11th of March, and you can check out all the details as well as find out about the charity you support by buying it here.