If you've ever wanted to eat a Pokémon, now you can with new Pokémon cooking and baking books

As the sun emerges for yet another summer, and the wintery sadness leaves your bones, you might want to try something new. Cooking, perhaps? Baking, even? Either sounds like a good choice for this article, as we're talking the new Pokémon cooking and baking books.

Both of these cookbooks contain recipes inspired by the world of Pokémon, allowing you to create cute dishes with the shapes and faces of Pokémon before devouring the adorable pocket monsters. The cooking and baking book both seem to focus more on sweet treats than savoury options, so if you've not got a sweet tooth, perhaps you'll won't want to make the Munchlax custard bao, for example.

The cookbook comes with more than 45 recipes, and the baking book comes with more than 55, so if you get them both, you're looking at over 100 Pokémon treats to make yourself. After eating so many Pokémon, though, will you be able to live with yourself?

