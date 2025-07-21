If you've been missing a new Bully from Rockstar, here's Agefield High: Rock the School

Although they have far fewer regular releases now, games that focus on player freedom, or sandboxes, had their peak of popularity in the mid-2000s with games like Grand Theft Auto III (and subsequent installments like Vice City or San Andreas) or Canis Canem Edit (also known as Bully), all developed by Rockstar.

Bully in particular was an isolated case in Rock Star's franchise interest with Red Dead and GTA, as it never got a sequel as such. Well, now at least it will have a contemporary spiritual successor with Agefield High: Rock the School.

The game from Refugium Games (creators of Greyhill Incident) sees us step into the teenage shoes of Sam Tatum, an 18-year-old high school senior who is facing the tough change of arriving in a new town, a new set of friends (and enemies), and new pedantic teachers to contend with. It's a single-player adventure game inspired by the aesthetics and music of the late 2000s.

According to the studio's description, the narrative will be presented with cinematic cutscenes and will feature a "functional" high school attendance system, where there will effectively be five subjects to pass. There will also be extracurricular activities, mini-games, exploring the entire town and much more.

At the moment we don't have a release date, but we do have a teaser trailer, which you can watch below.

Will you become the new school leader in Agefield High: Rock the School?