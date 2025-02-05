If you're worried your PC can't handle Monster Hunter: Wilds, there's a handy new benchmark tool

HQ

Monster Hunter: Wilds first beta test was a very popular one, especially on PC, where people with all sorts of rigs got to try out the game, to varying degrees of success. Some, even with the latest hardware, were unable to get the game running well, which led to some concerns.

While Capcom is working on making the performance smoother for PC players, in the meantime if you want to see how the game will run on your rig, a handy benchmark tool has been introduced, which will allow you to check out if your PC can run Monster Hunter: Wilds well without diving in at the deep end with a purchase.

It doesn't solve the performance problems, but it at least allows players with more of a potato PC a chance to check out whether their old machine can still run the latest and greatest software. Monster Hunter: Wilds launches in just a few weeks on the 28th of February on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.