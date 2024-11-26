English
Arcane (Netflix)

If you're still not over the Arcane ending, Netflix just released a new behind-the-scenes look at the show

Ella Purnell, Hailee Steinfeld and more go over what it was like returning for Season 2.

Arcane is finished. Done. Wrapped. Finalised. The story has finished after two seasons and yet Netflix isn't quite done with releasing content based on the show. Namely, we've got a new short documentary looking at the making of Season 2 of Arcane.

In the Making Arcane documentary, we get to hear from Ella Purnell (Jinx), Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), and many more of the main cast members, who each go over how they felt returning to their characters, and watching them grow throughout the course of Season 2.

If you've not yet finished the show, it might be worth waiting to catch up, as there are some spoilers littered in the mini-documentary. If you're interested in how the animation is made, though, there are moments here and there that show the incredible amount of man hours that went into crafting the story and giving it the attention to detail that fans expect.

If you want our thoughts on the Arcane finale, check out our review here.

