news
Grand Theft Auto V

If you're really running low on hardware space, modders have shrunk Grand Theft Auto V to just 2.5GB

If you play GTA V this way, you'll be *really* impressed by the graphical upgrade of GTA VI.

With game file sizes taking up more and more space these days, your hard drive or SSD can fill up really quickly. There are smaller games out there, but many big releases now near the 100GB+ mark, and Grand Theft Auto V is one of them.

However, with the work of modders as spotted by SynthPotato, it's now possible to "play" the game after using just 2.5GB of space. We say play with caution, as really the game is more of a low-poly demo than the fully functioning title you're used to.

Missions have been removed, alongside audio files, maps, visuals, and more. However, as you can see in the Twitter/X video below, it still functions. Michael goes out from his house, gets in his low-poly car, and drives down the streets of Los Santos. it's an impressive piece of work, but unfortunately it isn't available for widely public downloading just yet.

Grand Theft Auto V

