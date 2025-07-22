If you're looking for an excuse to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2, pre-orders for the console bundle and Pokémon Legends: Z-A open tomorrow

HQ

When Nintendo announced that the bundle game for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch would be Mario Kart World, those of us who follow the company's financial and game sales reports nodded in agreement: Mario Kart was the best-seller of the previous generation, and it made sense for it to be the inaugural title for this one in order for the hardware to succeed. However, if you want this generation to really succeed, you have to offer a different entry for those who don't enjoy karting as much. And that is, even more than Super Mario or Donkey Kong Bananza, a new Pokémon.

That's why today Nintendo has revealed the second official Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, which will see a limited run of the console (interestingly, a standard cover model) and a digital code for the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A go on sale. This console and digital game bundle (priced at €509.99) will go on sale on the same day as the game, 16 October 2025.

Pre-orders will open tomorrow, 23 July at My Nintendo Store and participating retail outlets in the promotion. Are you going to get your hands on it?