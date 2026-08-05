If you're looking for a twist on the classic on-foot bullet hell... hop aboard the Cloudbreaker next month

Canadian studio Ballast Games is now ready to launch its first title, a bullet hell game featuring spaceships, inventory management and upgrades called Cloudbreaker. The game was very well received at the Steam Next Fest held in June, and we now know that the full version will be released on PC via Steam on 15 September.

The aim in Cloudbreaker is to battle amongst the clouds and protect the BLoil Crystal from hordes of Biotes, artificially created organic lifeforms from ancient times. You'll need to upgrade your ship using an ingenious system of connections and inventory space optimisation. Depending on where you place each part in the engine and which parts you connect it to, you'll achieve different effects, synergies and greater manoeuvrability. There are several ships, and each one has different skill trees and progression paths.

Does that sound familiar? You can now add Cloudbreaker to your wishlist and look forward to its release on 15 September. And if you haven't tried it yet, you can find the demo here, and the announcement trailer below.