If you're looking for a new way to enter a sugar coma, this stadium has a cotton candy burrito

Never change, America, never change. One of the reasons many of us in non-high-fructose corn syrup societies like to visit the good ol' US of A is that you can dine to your desires, surpassing your caloric need ten times over in some cases.

If you need help stuffing your face, America has the answer as it has now invented the cotton candy burrito. A burrito wrapped in cotton candy, with a filling of ice cream and plenty of sweets. It is a sugar overload in its purest form, and is available at the State Farm Stadium, home of t he Arizona Cardinals.

This is sure to offend a lot of burrito enthusiasts, as it has always been seen as a king of savoury foods. However, if you have a sweet tooth that just can't be sated, perhaps you would be up for trying a cotton candy burrito.

