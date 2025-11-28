If you're counting down the days until you team up with Kiryu again in Yakuza Kiwami 3, SEGA has prepared two very special videos for you

HQ

Now that Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 have arrived on Nintendo Switch 2 as well, all players can arrive in time to enjoy the next big instalment in the series, Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties, together.

In the part we already know about the story, Kazuma Kiryu is finally fulfilling his dream of running the Morning Glory Orphanage, and making sure the children are growing up well and taking care of both their physical and emotional health. And in the one we didn't know yet, this translates into various mini-games, "Family Time Events", a progression ladder with parenting ranks and much more.

We also get a more in-depth look at the previously unreleased Dark Ties content, controlling a now playable character. As Mine, we'll be tasked with improving Kanda's public image so that he rises in the clan, and that means going out and raising the bar in the boss's name. Good deeds, helping those in need, or creating "Drinking Bonds" with the boss after overcoming damage control events. If you want to know more about all this, check out the video below. Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties is coming to PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series on February 12, 2026.