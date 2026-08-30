If you were still wondering who the fan favourite Baldur's Gate III companion is, Astarion now has his own mini-campaign

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We might not be getting anything more officially content-wise for Baldur's Gate III, but fans will be making their own additions to the game with mods for years to come. Campaigns are a bit tricky, but one fan has already added a full three-act story, focusing entirely on everyone's favourite vampire Astarion.

A Dream of Silence ReVamped is a six-hour experience, based on a text game created by developer Abigail Corfman. The mod itself is created by lizardphunk, and combines all the work they've put into creating the campaign over the past year into one downloadable file on the Baldur's Gate III Nexus.

The story takes us inside Astarion's mind, as he's been put under the control of a Bastellus, a creature that feeds on dream energy. To save Astarion, you'll have to bring along new companions, and explore a new version of Cazador's dungeon as you venture through Astarion's mind.

There are four endings to find, and each act adds something new. While the first is primarily dialogue-focused, you'll be able to engage more with the game over the course of the following adventures. Check it out for yourself if you've been wanting more Astarion in your life.