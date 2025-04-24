If you want to play the native version of Sonic X Shadow Generations on Nintendo Switch 2, you'll have to pay full price again

HQ

As of today there is a solid line-up of games, both fist-party and Nintendo partner games, for the June 5 launch of Nintendo Switch 2. While not everyone is happy with the move towards the full digital format, with boxed download codes, game key cards and so on, at least we're left with the consolation that some of the current console's best hits that will have enhanced versions on its successor will only have to pay a slight fee to receive the update out of the box, or will even be included with the top-tier Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

But we also have the opposite case: games that will force you to pay full price a second time if you want to play the title with the technical improvements of modern hardware. This is the case with Sonic X Shadow Generations.

Nintendo Everything warns that Sega has issued a statement informing its players that "The Nintendo Switch version cannot be upgraded to the Nintendo Switch 2 version". The reason for this is unclear, and Sega states that this applies to both the base game and DLC content, which will be limited per version.

It also reveals that the file size of Sonic X Shadow Generations on Switch 2 is 24GB, and that you won't be able to take your save game data between Sonic X Shadow Generations for Switch and Sonic X Shadow Generations for Switch 2 either.

What do you think of this decision, and do you plan to play Sonic X Shadow Generations on Nintendo Switch 2?