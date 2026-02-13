If you somehow missed two of the best RPGs of the past couple years, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Metaphor: ReFantazio are joined in a new bundle

HQ

Often, when you look at buying a couple of games or more in a bundle, you'd expect them to be from the same franchise, developer, franchise, or perhaps even publisher. Grabbing all the Star Wars games of the early 2000s for a nostalgia trip, for example. However, recently two games that made waves in 2024 and 2025 respectively are teaming up to give players the chance to play them.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Metaphor: ReFantazio are both RPGs, with fantasy elements, but the buck probably stops there for their similarities. One swept award shows in 2025, and the other battled with Astro Bot for the top spots of the ceremonies taking place in 2024. Now, they're paired up, and the directors for both games have given a statement about the new Steam bundle.

"Metaphor: ReFantazio is a game that is really inspiring for us," says Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 director Guillaume Broche. "It tells a beautiful story in a completely new world that is masterfully crafted. It deals with heavy themes but one that resonates strongly with me is the importance of imagination in all aspects of our lives. The cast is lovable and the turn-based battle system is one of the best I have played. The re-imagination of the traditional jobs system through Archetypes is fantastic and opens up so many playstyles that are fun to play around with. On top of that, the game has one of the most charismatic villains I've ever seen in an RPG. It is a great honor to be able to collaborate with Atlus on this bundle, as I have been a fan of their work since Shin Megami Tensei: Lucifer's Call (also known as Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne for some players)."

"Expedition 33 is a work that conveys a deep understanding of and sincere dedication to the JRPG genre, crafted with great care down to the finest details. As someone who also creates RPGs, I found it to be truly inspiring," adds Metaphor: ReFantazio's creative director Katsura Hashino. "I am genuinely delighted to see Japanese-style RPGs being born and embraced, not only from Japanese-based studios like ours, but other places around the world through diverse creative approaches. While the two titles differ in their worlds and overall direction, players may find a shared spirit in how we each approach and express the RPG genre. I hope that this bundle encourages players to experience both titles and enjoy the breadth of what RPGs can offer."

The bundle offers both games at a 10% discount, but considering they're both on sale on Steam right now, you can get them for around £50.