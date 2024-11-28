If you needed yet another reason to play Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red just dropped a gorgeous new trailer

HQ

Night City. The place that - after years of work from CD Projekt Red - finally fulfils the initial ambition of the developer. Riding through the streets, as the rain pours over your leather jacket is quite the experience, but there's plenty more to do in Night City.

As you can see in the new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 below, Night City is full of people to get to know, enemies to fight, and stories to become a part of. While the footage captured in the trailer is entirely in-game, it does mention at the beginning that it's on a high-end PC, so don't get too disappointed if your rig isn't up to the task.

It's likely this trailer is just coming out to invite people who haven't yet played Cyberpunk 2077 to take a look at the game now we're in the Black Friday/holiday season, or get people who've already had one run as V to head back to the allure of Night City.