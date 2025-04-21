If you needed a moral excuse to lay waste to hordes of demons, here's the new trailer for Doom: The Dark Ages

HQ

Let's face it, the story isn't the main selling point for gamers to rush into medieval gun-toting hell in Doom: The Dark Ages on May 15, but that doesn't take away from the fact that current-gen id Software did want to add a bit of extra oomph to its ultra-violent universe full of demons to tear apart in some truly imaginative ways.

It seems that Hell is about to take control of a weapon capable of unbalancing the scales and endangering humanity, so the human overlords make the (seemingly) difficult decision to release the Doom Slayer, to bring some of their medicine to this desolate land.

Again, not that the premise matters much, but it's always great to see and hear Doom: The Dark Ages, and even more so with a 4K trailer that the studio has just released, which you can watch below. Are you looking forward to playing Doom: The Dark Ages yet? Don't forget to check out our in-depth impressions of the game.