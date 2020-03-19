Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

If you missed our PS5-centred live stream you can watch it here

Yesterday, you could tune in to our pre- and post PS5 event chats and if you missed the live stream, you can check the live stream replay out here.

Yesterday Sony held a press conference of sorts where the PlayStation 5 specs were finally revealed. The press conference was not very consumer-focused but we found out some nice and important information coming straight from Sony's Mark Cerny. We here at Gamereactor streamed the press conference and sandwiched it between a pre-show and a post-show where we had a chat about our expectations versus our overall post-stream impressions of Sony's next-generation console.

If you missed tuning in live, you can find the live stream replay below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
If you missed our PS5-centred live stream you can watch it here


Loading next content