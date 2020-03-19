If you missed our PS5-centred live stream you can watch it here

Yesterday Sony held a press conference of sorts where the PlayStation 5 specs were finally revealed. The press conference was not very consumer-focused but we found out some nice and important information coming straight from Sony's Mark Cerny. We here at Gamereactor streamed the press conference and sandwiched it between a pre-show and a post-show where we had a chat about our expectations versus our overall post-stream impressions of Sony's next-generation console.

If you missed tuning in live, you can find the live stream replay below.