If you miss the pre-rendered horror titles of the late 90s, Phase Zero has just been announced for PC

Do you miss the single-perspective corridors and pre-rendered graphics of Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill or Resident Evil? Perhaps the memory of those last two horror games still gives you the chills? If so, you might want to join them in tracking down the newly announced Phase Zero.

It's a modern title, but developed along the technical lines of the late 90s, while presenting us with a dark story that its developers at SPINA Studio describe as follows:

"A grotesque disease ravages the town of Flint Peak. Two survivors try to escape with their lives while mysterious creatures roam the streets. Face horrifying monsters, solve puzzles and escape the town in this classic survival horror."

At the moment we don't have a release date for this Phase Zero, but it's already available to add to the wishlist on Steam. Check out screenshots of the game below.