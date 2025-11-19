If you have $200K, you can buy John Wick's broken Mustang

The John Wick sequels about the seemingly immortal former assassin became a massive, huge franchise in a relatively short time, and his iconic 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is once again a hot collector's item thanks in large part to Keanu Reeves' well-dressed hitman. Now the car from John Wick 2 is going up for auction, and it comes with countless damages from filming. Bonhams Cars is handling the auction, and they expect it to go for around $200,000.

• Screen-used throughout the opening sequence of John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), including the successful warehouse jump and following chase scenes

• Built in Los Angeles by a professional stunt car company for Jerry Immersi / Immersi FX (New Jersey), supplier of vehicles for the John Wick franchise

• Number 4 of 5 Mustangs built for the production

• Driven by Keanu Reeves in the film's opening chase sequence

• A genuine 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 (M-code) powered by a 351ci V8—an authentic car, not a replica or clone—disguised to match John Wick's black '69 Mustang from the first film