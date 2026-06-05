If you enjoyed Baby Steps, check out its spiritual successor in co-op mode, Friendly Steps

What if we took the concept of Baby Steps and fused it with Chained Together, where you and your friends are tied together by a rope and one person's mistake drags everyone else down with them? Well, I hoped that nightmare would never cross the threshold of the idea stage, but now I can't get Friendly Steps out of my head.

The game's synopsis, moreover, is quite painful: You and three other friends have been out drinking until dawn, and now it's time for the long walk home, the real walk of shame, except nobody can remember how to put one foot in front of the other, you're all tied together with a rope (for some reason) and, to top it all off, you're still completely drunk.

Friendly Steps is a physics-based game featuring a map with various routes, shortcuts, hidden paths and puzzles, where the objective is simply to make it to bed and pray you don't have too much of a hangover the next day. Its creators at Koro.Games have also announced that a new demo will be available at this month's Steam Next Fest (15-22 June), and that the full game will launch later this year.

Fancy a bit of fun torture with your mates in Friendly Steps?