If you enjoy working as a detective and are not afraid to face cosmic horror, here is The Séance of Blake Manor

During the Convergence Games Showcase, publisher Raw Fury and studio Spooky Doorway showed us for the first time The Séance of Blake Manor, a puzzle adventure and detective investigation set in a hotel at the end of the 19th century. The problem is that, in addition to the shadow of a killer inside the building, there seem to be hints of something more... sinister. Something out of this world.

The gameplay trailer shows some interesting mechanics for the investigation, while we'll have to keep an eye on the passage of time, as each action brings us closer to an end...

Can you unravel the mystery of Blake Manor before dawn? Check it out in the trailer and stay tuned in the days leading up to Halloween, as the game arrives on PC on 27 October.