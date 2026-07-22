If T. Kingfisher (Ursula Vernon) were given the chance, she'd love to adapt her work for film or video games

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Ursula Vernon is an international treasure, both as a writer and as a person. The American writer has spent the last 20 years establishing herself as one of the key figures in comics and literature, and has been honoured with the highest accolades and awards in the fantasy and science fiction genres (including the Hugo and Nebula prizes) for graphic novels, novels and short stories. We're highlighting such an impressive CV to give you an idea of just how incredible it was for those attending Celsius 232 in Avilés in 2026 to meet the author in person, including us at Gamereactor.

In fact, we had the opportunity to speak to Ursula (also known by her literary pseudonym T. Kingfisher) and she granted us an in-depth interview in which we discussed her body of work over the years, her writing method, talking animals and much, much more. Don't miss the master of the genres, with local subtitles, below.

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Although she has tackled all manner of genres with her pen and keyboard and reimagined a host of classic tales for new generations, we were particularly curious to know what Ursula Vernon thought about adapting her work for film or video games, and whether she would take on such a task herself, or if she was familiar with those formats. It turns out she is very much up to speed with the industry, and this is what she told us:

"I'd love to talk about video games. Many, many years ago, in another life, I worked at a video game company and we made some really bad games, so don't worry, you're not missing out on anything", she said in her usual light-hearted yet biting tone.

"I love video games. I love playing them. I'd love to see some of my works adapted into games. The only problem is that big-budget games have already gone beyond the point where a single dedicated person can do it. And I'm absolutely rubbish at finding people to adapt things (...) And I say to myself: 'I'm going to learn to programme and create my whole game from scratch all by myself'. And yes, right now it's very difficult to pull that off."</em>

However, that doesn't mean she's professionally disconnected from video games. Ursula Vernon has written the Astarion prequel novel for Wizards of the Coast, which serves as a prelude to the story of this much-loved character from Baldur's Gate 3.

"It was fantastic. A dream come true. I was so happy."

And returning to the subject of adaptations, it seems she's just waiting for the opportunity for a Hollywood studio to take the plunge and hire her.

"I'd love to be paid to turn a book into a film. I'm not entirely sure whether I'd watch it until I'd heard my friends' opinions on how well it's turned out, because they're the real critics. It's like: 'OK, read it or watch it and tell me, is it any good? Does it bear any resemblance to what I wrote?' And if it doesn't, I'll dry my tears with a hundred-dollar bill."