If people like Marvel Zombies "they will get more" says Marvel Television head

Even for an entertainment giant like Disney, ratings and viewer figures mean everything. A good example of this is the upcoming Marvel Zombies, which will premiere as soon as next week on September 24, and which could be simply the first of many explorations of this undead universe.

This has been confirmed by Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum in an interview with ComicBook, who explained that if fans watch the show and it proves to be a hit, additional seasons and episodes will arrive.

Winderbaum's full encouraging statement explains: "Please, like, people have got to subscribe to Disney+ and watch this show. If that happens, they will get more. And we are excited. We're ready."

Marvel Zombies first season will span a grand total of four episodes, each of which premiere on September 24. As for the plot premise, it builds on a What If...? episode that took place in a world where zombies have taken over and even turned many of the Earth's mightiest heroes into undead creatures. You can see the trailer for the series below.