If Kay Vess could choose any character to share an adventure with, "I'd get along with Rey for sure"

If you're one of those fans who weren't going to spare the galaxy three days to dive into Star Wars Outlaws, you'll be able to start playing Massive and Ubisoft's superior editions of the game tomorrow. And that's when you can meet Kay Vess, its female protagonist, who goes from unknown thief to attempting the biggest heist in the history of the Outer Rim. We've already walked in her footsteps (here's our recent review), but we were curious to learn more about the character from a special perspective, and so we're very grateful that Humberly Gonzalez, the actress who plays her, gave us an interview during Gamescom Cologne last week, which you can watch below.

In addition to the Venezuelan actress's great sympathy and knowledge of the galactic saga, we also asked her a few curious questions. For example, which character from the Star Wars universe would she like to team up with, regardless of whether she is a hero or a villain (remember that Kay Vess can be whatever we want her to be). And González gave us his answer:

"I think Kay Vess and Rey would get along really well, like badass women fighting together. I know we have Crimson Dawn in the game but, like, I love Lady Kira and I feel like, you know, maybe us three can kind of form our own thing".

Big names and big characters in the Star Wars universe. It would probably be hard to square this team of female fighters in galactic chronology (Kay Vess would be quite old when she meets an adult Rey, for example), but surely if Filoni is listening there could be a potential crossover for a future series like the ones he's creating between Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, Rebels and The Clone Wars.

And who do you think Kay Vess would team up with?