IF falls slightly below expectations at the box office, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes drops to second place

John Krazinski's IF has made a pretty impressive splash at the box office, even if it fell slightly short of US expectations. On a $110 million budget, the film managed to pull in $35 million from US audiences, when it was expected to pull in at least $40 million, according to Variety.

Still, with global audiences taken into account, the film managed to get $55 million total in its first weekend. There's an uphill battle for the film ahead, but with the reception from those who have seen the film being good, there's hope yet.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, last week's winner, did drop to second place in the US box office, but has still managed to rake in some good money. At the time of writing, it has made $237 million at the global box office on a $130 million budget. Apes together strong!